T20 World Cup 2022: Which teams could feature in T20 WC final if rain plays spoilsport? l Read More

The T20 World Cup 2022 is all set for the semifinals clashes as New Zealand and Pakistan meet on Wednesday (November 9) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the first semifinal. The day 2 of the semifinal will see India and England lock horns at the Adelaide Oval with the winner going through to the final. But what happens if rain plays spoilsport and no matches take place, know more.

What is the schedule?

All matches will start at 1:30 PM IST

- November 9, semi-final 1: New Zealand v Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground

- November 10, semi-final 2: India v England, Adelaide Oval

- November 13, final: TBC v TBC, Melbourne Cricket Ground

In case if the match does not take place on the above mentioned day, then the match will move on to reserve day.

The following start time shall apply if a reserve day is required:

- Semi-final 1: November 10, 8:30 AM IST

- Semi-final 2: November 11, 8:30 AM IST

- Final: November 14, 9:30 AM IST

What happens in case if no match takes place?

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) new rules, a minimum of 10 overs should be bowled in both the innings. If that is not the case on reserve day, the match will get abandoned. In this case, the group winners will get direct entry into the finals.

So if both the semifinals are washed out, then India and New Zealand will meet in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13).

What happens if final gets washed out?

In case if the final, booked for Sunday gets washed out then a reserve day will be used to determine the winner, with match starting at the same position from where it had stopped a day before. However, if the reserve day also gets washed out then the T20 World Cup title will be shared between the teams contesting the final and will be declared joined winners.

