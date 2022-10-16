T20 World Cup 2022: When and How to watch West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 match in India?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022

Here are all details about the West Indies vs Scotland Round 1:

When will the West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 match in T20 World Cup be played?

T20 World Cup 2022: After a brilliant opening day of the T20 World Cup 2022, day 2 is also set to witness some tough action. Two-time champions West Indies will lock horns against Scotland on Monday and will look to start well to book their spot for the Super 12. However, the Scotland side will also look to kick start their campaign with a win. Ahead of the clash, here are all the details of the match including live streaming.

The West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 17th.

What is the venue for the West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 match in T20 World Cup?

The West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

At what time will the West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 match in T20 World Cup match start?

The West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 T20 World Cup match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 match in T20 World Cup match?

The West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

The West Indies vs Scotland Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

West Indies vs Scotland Squad

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

