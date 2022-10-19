Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: When and How to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in India?

Highlights Sri Lanka lost against Namibia in the opening match but won against UAE on Tuesday

Netherlands have so far won both their matches in the T20 World Cup

A win for Sri Lanka will see them qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and How to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match on TV, online

Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka vs UAE

A place in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup will be up for stake as former champions Sri Lanka take on group leaders the Netherlands in Geelong on Thursday. The clash will be a do-or-die tie for both teams as a defeat for Sri Lanka could see them face elimination while a defeat for the Netherlands coupled with Namibia's win could see them get eliminated. Here are all the live-streaming details of the contest ahead of the final match.

Here are all details about the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match:

When will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in T20 World Cup be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in T20 World Cup will be played on Thursday, October 20th.

What is the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in T20 World Cup?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in T20 World Cup will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in T20 World Cup match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in T20 World Cup will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in T20 World Cup?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in T20 World Cup will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live stream of the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in T20 World Cup?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 1st Round Group A match in T20 World Cup will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Squad

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Ruled Out), Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

