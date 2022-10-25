T20 World Cup 2022: When and How to watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New Zealand face Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns against each other in their second Super 12 match on Wednesday. The two teams are coming off a contrasting results in their first match. While New Zealand thrashed Australia in the first match, Afghanistan went down against England in their opening encounter. When these two teams meet, New Zealand will want to continue on their winning momentum. Ahead of the contest, here is all you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2022 contest including Live Streaming.

Here are all details about the New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match:

When will New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup will be played on Wednesday, October 26th.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESKane Williamson led New Zealand defeated Australia in first match of Super 12.

What is the venue for the New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup?

The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

At what time will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match in the T20 World Cup match start?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the broadcast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match in the T20 World Cup?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live stream of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match in the T20 World Cup?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 Group 1 match in T20 World Cup will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

