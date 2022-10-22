Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: When and How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Super 12 match in India?

Here are all details about the India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match:

When will the India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup be played?

The stage is all set at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for India and Pakistan as they meet for the latest installment of their high-profile rivalry. Both teams with spring in their steps will be looking to make a mark while an uninvited guest in the form of rain could spoil the part. The mouth-watering clash at the MCG will be one to watch out for as both teams try to get the better of one another. Ahead of the clash here is all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the India vs Pakistan clash.

The India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be played on Sunday, October 23rd.

What is the venue for the India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup?

The India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

At what time will the India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup?

The India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live stream of the India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup?

The India vs Pakistan Super 12 Group 2 match in T20 World Cup will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

