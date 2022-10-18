Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: When and How to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match in India?

Highlights India beat Australia in first warm-up match by 6 runs on Monday

India will play New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane

India start their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday against Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and How to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match on TV, online

Image Source : GETTY Team India after Australia win

Here are all details about the India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match:

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match before T20 World Cup be played?

After winning the first warm-up match in thrilling manner against Australia in Brisbane, team India will look to end the Pre-World Cup campaign in thrilling manner as they take on New Zealand on Wednesday (October 19) at the same venue. The clash will serve as the final occasion when both teams can experiment before they take guards in their respective groups. Ahead of the clash, here are all the live stream details of the final warm-up match.

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be played on Wednesday, October 19th.

What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match before T20 World Cup?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be played at the The Gabba in Brisbane.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match before T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the broadcast of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match before T20 World Cup?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be broadcsted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match before T20 World Cup?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Warm-up match before T20 World Cup will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand Squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen

