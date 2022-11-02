Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team on Wednesday defeated the Bangladesh side in a nail-biting contest at Adelaide by 5 runs. Led by Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya with the ball, India outclassed the Bangla Tigers in a rain-curtailed match. Earlier, it was Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who gave India a good total of 184.

As Virat Kohli scored another fifty and shattered a big record, captain Rohit Sharma also opened up on the star batter's performance. "Virat was always there. It was just a matter of a few matches here and there, and he hasn't looked back since the Asia Cup that happened in September. He has so much experience," Sharma said after the match. Kohli has been one of the most vital cogs for India and if he keeps going, he is a nemesis for any opposition.

Notably, Kohli has shattered a few records as well. In his 64-run knock, Kohli went on to become the leading run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup. Kohli left Sri lanka's Mahela Jayawardene behind as he now has 1065 runs in all editions of the tournament. Meanwhile, Jayawardene has 1016 runs. Kohli has also achieved a personal record for the most runs in a calendar year. The former India captain has 705 runs to his name so far in 2022 in T20Is. Earlier, his best year in T20Is in terms of most runs scored was 2016, when he scored 641 runs.

India are now on the second spot of the points table and have gone closer to the semifinal spot. They next face Zimbabwe on November 6

