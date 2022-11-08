T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli smacks it in nets ahead of IND vs ENG semis | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli trains

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and his blue brigade are up for yet another semi-final in an ICC (International Cricket Council) event. This is the first time since the 2019 ODI World Cup heartbreak that India have made it to the knockout stage of this multi-nation cricketing event. The Indian team is as of now stationed in Adelaide and they have begun their preparations to clash against England on October 10, 2022. The Indian team have won 4 out of their 5 league matches and they will want to continue their victorious run against Jos Buttler and his men.

With the World Cup in closer vicinity, the Indian team is as of now just two steps away from history and they are certainly leaving no stone unturned to achieve it. India's victorious and dominant show in the ongoing World Cup has certainly been led by their former captain Virat Kohli who is back to his dominant best. In 5 league games, Virat has won two Player of the Match awards and he is well on his way to scripting yet another memorable World Cup campaign. The Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart, as of now has amassed a total of 246 runs at an average of 123.00. With a strike rate of 138.98, Virat has hit 21 fours and 7 sixes so far. Earlier today, Virat posted a video on his official Instagram handle where he can be seen smacking the balls in team India nets. He captioned it 'Enjoying the process'.

With a lot of conjecture around his strike rate and his place in the side, people had asked the former India captain to go back to the domestic arena and find his form back. The modern day master certainly answered all his critics as he struck his much-awaited 71st international ton against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Since then, the former Indian captain has never looked back and has resumed his normal duties. Virat certainly enjoys batting at the Adelaide Oval and his numbers justify it. When India take the field against Jos Buttler and his men on Thursday, November 10, 2022, all hopes will be pinned on Virat and his batting prowess and everybody will hope that his bat does all the talking.

