T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli on the verge of breaking 'MASSIVE' record | STATS INSIDE

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's men in blue are on the hunt for the ultimate title, the World Cup. India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and since then they haven't been able to repeat their heroics from the inaugural season. A lot has changed over the years for team India, but it is one man who has remained consistent, and India's hopes to do well in the tournament heavily depends on him. Virat Kohli, India's number 3 has been in sensational touch and he has answered all his critics in style. As of today, Kohli remains unbeaten in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India have played two games in the ongoing World Cup and they have managed to win both of them convincingly. In their opening game, India outsmarted Pakistan courtesy of a Virat Kohli special. At a staggering strike rate of 154.72, Kohli scored 82* off 53 deliveries. In the process, he hit 6 boundaries and 4 sixes. Come to the Netherlands match, Kohli continued his dominant run as he scored 62* off deliveries.

Riding high on the backs of these two innings Kohli has now a total of 989 T20 World Cup runs. He is just 27 runs behind Mahela Jayawardene who is the highest run-scorer in the history of the World Cup with 1016 runs.

It seems only yesterday that Kohli's form and place were under serious question. Many fans and experts across the globe asked the Indian team management to send Virat back to domestic cricket and try and get some form. Before the Asia Cup, Virat himself opened up on the issue and said that he wasn't feeling like picking his bat up and was faking his aggression on the field. Things changed, and they changed drastically when Virat Kohli played in the Asia Cup.

He was absolutely sensational and against Afghanistan, he scored his much-awaited 71st century. It was not only the Asia Cup, he carried his blistering form in the series against South Africa and Australia. India now play South Africa on October 30, 2022 at Perth.

