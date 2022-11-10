T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli eyes World records as India look to overcome England in semis at Adelaide Oval

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli eye big records

T20 World Cup 2022: India is all set to take on England in a knockout match of a World Cup after 35 years. The Men in Blue and the Three Lions will have a go at each other in Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. With Virat Kohli's love for Australia and Adelaide continuing in full flow, the batting maestro has a series of World records up in his sights in the semi-final clash.

30 runs away from this feat

When Virat Kohli will come out to bat against the mighty three lions, he will have a feat to achieve against the reigning ODI champions. Kohli is just 30 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer against England in T20Is. Currently Australia's T20I captain Aaron Finch stands on top with 619 runs in 16 outings at an average of 47.61. Kohli has 589 runs in 19 innings with an average of 39.26.

33 runs away from Brian Lara's feat

The former Indian skipper is just 33 runs away from breaking the World record of the former West Indies legend. Kohli is just 34 runs away from Lara's iconic record of most runs by a visiting player in Adelaide Oval across formats. Lara has scored 940 runs at the venue in 15 innings and has an average of 67.14. Kohli has 907 runs at the venue in all three formats with an average of 75.58.

36 runs away from Aaron Finch

Apart from achieving the above records, Kohli has another feat up in his sights. The former Indian skipper is 36 runs away from Australia's T20 captain to become the leading run scorer in the shortest format cricket at the Adelaide Oval. Finch has scored 190 runs in 5 innings while Kohli has scored 154 runs in 2 innings.

42 runs away from a historic feat

Kohli not only eye records at the fun-hunting Adelaide Oval but is also just 42 runs away from another historic feat. If the batting maestro scores 42 runs more, he will become the first player in the history of T20I cricket to score 4000 runs in the shortest format. Currently, Kohli has 3958 runs and leads the chart with compatriot Rohit Sharma, who has 3826 runs in T20Is.

Once, not big among the scoring sheets, Kohli's place in the team was under the clouds. But the iconic batter has made an astonishing comeback in the Asia Cup 2022 and more so in the ongoing World Cup, where he is averaging 123. Kohli has scored 246 runs in the tournament and has 3 fifties to his name. He is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament

