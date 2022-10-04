T20 World Cup 2022: Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, and R Sai Kishore to fly with team India as net bowlers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 12 days left for the T20 World Cup to begin.

T20 World Cup 2022: The T20 World Cup 2022 is just 12 days away. The teams are finalising their combinations and gearing up for the mega tournament in Australia. Meanwhile, the Indian team has to deal with some major concerns ahead of the event as Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to injury and the team is looking for his replacement.

It is unlikely that Bumrah's void can be filled completely but the Indian management is trying to find someone who can help India put impact in the tournament. The team will also take four reserve players along with them and as per reports, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen and R Sai Kishore will accompany the Indian squad to Australia as net bowlers. Umran Malik is a fiery fast bowler who bowls over 150 kmph while Kuldeep Sen is also a rising fast bowler who has performed well in the domestic circuit. Meanwhile, R Sai Kishore, a left-arm spinner has also shown his worth in the domestic arena.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESUmran Malik in action.

The World Cup-bound Indian team will leave for Australia on October 6 and will play two warm-up games before the real action begins. The first warm-up fixture is against hosts and defending champions Australia on October 17, while the second game is against 2021 runners-up New Zealand on October 19. Both the games are set to be played at the Gabba, Brisbane. The Indian team will then begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

Currently, India is playing against South Africa in a three-match T20I series. The Rohit Sharma-led team has already bagged the series with one match to go. The final T20I will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

