T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter reacts after Shakib Al Hasan given out in controversial fashion vs PAK I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shakib Al Hasan walks after getting out

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash is a virtual knockout in the race for semis. Bangladesh batted first in Adelaide Oval to set a decent score ahead of Pakistan. But their batters were sent back quickly once Soumya Sarkar departed. What caught controversy in the match was Shakib Al Hasan's dismissal.

In the 11th over of Bangladesh's batting, captain Shakib Al Hasan faced spinner Shadab Khan. On the fifth delivery of the over, Khan bowled a flighted ball while Shakib came down the pitch to play it. The was close to the bat and hit the shoe as the umpire gave Shakib out. However, the Bangladeshi skipper reviewed it and Ultra edge showed a spike when the ball was near the bat. As the bat was also close to the ground, the third umpire thought there was no bat and ball contact and stayed with the out decision.

Shakib Al Hasan was not happy with the decision and had a chat with the umpire over the decision. But he had to walk back, leaving Bangladesh 3 down for 73 in 10.5 overs.

Have a look at the tweets:

Bangladesh finished at 127/8 in 20 overs. Pakistan are cruising to the total and are likely to win it. The winner of the match will be the second team alongside India to reach in the semis from Group 2. From Group 1, New Zealand and England have reached in the semis.

Bangladesh Playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Latest Cricket News