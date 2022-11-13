T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter goes into euphoria after England's thumping win over Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Twitter reacts after England beat Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2022: England on Sunday registered a thumping win over the Pakistan side in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Three Lions defeated the Boys in Green by 5 wickets to win their second T20 World title in 13 years. After this win, Twitter users have gone in euphoria and reacted to the outcome of the match.

Pakistan scored 137 in the first innings after being asked to bat first. The openers did not contribute much, while Shan Masood and Shadab Khan helped the team finish. In the chase, England were also jolted with a few blows and Pakistan made a comeback after bowling tight overs following the drinks break. But Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali held their nerves to crown the 2022 World title. England have become the first team in history to hold both, 50 over and 20 over World Cup at the same time. They won the 50-over title in 2019 and now clinches the 20-over crown in 2022. Sam Curran was awarded the player of the match award and also the player of the series award.

England's Playing XI:

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afrid

