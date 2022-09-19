T20 World Cup 2022: Tom Moody to part ways with Sri Lanka before tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tom Moody has helped Sri Lanka in winning the Asia Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022: In a recent turn of events, Sri Lanka's director of cricket Tom Moody is all set to part away ways from Sri Lankan cricket, officials have informed. Moody joined the Lankan lions last year and has played a vital role in Sri Lanka's win in the Asia Cup 2022.

Moody's contract is being terminated on mutual agreement, Mohan de Silva, secretary of Sri Lanka cricket told AFP. The report also added that sources have told that the board will not be able to afford Moody's fees in the long run. Tom Moody will leave the team before the end of this month or before the T20 World Cup in Australia kicks off.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody joined the Sri Lankan team as director of cricket in February 2021 and was tasked with the job of helping Sri Lanka perform well in the multi-nation tournaments. Moody helped the Lankan lions cross the qualifiers of the T20 World Cup 2021 but the team fell short in the Super 12 and finished fourth in Group 1.

The 56-year-old Moody has not made any immediate comment on parting ways with Sri Lanka cricket.

Sri Lanka has recently performed well as they sprung a surprise to lift the Asia Cup 2022. they were up against favourites India and Pakistan but defeated both the giants to win their sixth Asia Cup title. The Dasun Shanaka-led side will now head into the T20 World cup and will play against Zimbabwe and Ireland in the warm-up fixtures. They are placed in Group A of round 1 along with Namibia, Netherlands and UAE. Sri Lanka will begin their qualifiers' campaign against Namibia on the 16th of October.

