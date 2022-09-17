T20 World Cup 2022: Tim Bresnan spills beans of wisdom for Hardik Pandya | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya in team India nets

T20 World Cup 2022: The rise of Hardik Pandya is one story for the ages. In a matter of just a few months, Hardik has turned the tides of his struggles against form and fitness and has given team India a new ray of hope. It certainly is a no-brainer that Hardik Pandya brings immense balance to the Indian cricket team and is equally good with his batting and bowling skills. The rise of Hardik Pandya began with his IPL title-winning campaign with Gujarat earlier this year.

With the conclusion of IPL 2022, the Baroda-based batsman displayed a new skill a new side of his game, his leadership qualities. Nobody expected Gujarat titans to win the IPL, but how Hardik and his team turned it all around is one story of grit, determination, and passion. The all-rounder also led India to a T20I series victory in Ireland. Come the Asia Cup, Pandya looked on a different level altogether and continued his stellar run. Pandya is now being looked at as the next T20I captain for India but former English player Bresnan feels that Pandya still needs maturity.

The 37-year-old Tim Bresnan said

A pace-bowling all-rounder is quite crucial, it balances your team, and it gives you two cricketers in one, It's a tough position to play because you are always involved in the game, so it's quite demanding physically. Hardik is really good on the field as well, he's a very good athlete. He's got to mature a bit more, then he is going to be a top, top player, You can't discount India ever.

The former English player picked his three favorites for the upcoming T20 World Cup. According to Tim Bresnan England, Australia, and New Zealand have the best chances of winning the World Cup. He lauded Sri Lanka for their amazing run in the Asia Cup and believes that they can be the dark horse of the tournament. Bresnan currently is stationed in India and is taking part in the Legends League Cricket.

(Inputs from PTI)

