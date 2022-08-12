T20 World Cup 2022: Team India faces major setback, this key Indian player might miss out | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India in a match against Australia in 2020/21 tour

T20 World Cup 2022: The much anticipated Asia Cup is just a few days away and the Rohit Sharma-led team India is eyeing to put their plans in place and get their game going ahead of the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the Indian squad a few days back which saw the return of a few key players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. The first match of this multi-nation cricketing event will be played on August 27, 2022, which will be followed by the India-Pakistan clash scheduled to be played on August 28, 2022.

Just before the start of the Asia Cup which will be played in the T20I format, the Indian team has faced a major setback that might hamper their game plans before going into a tournament like this. Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah has been left out of the side owing to a serious injury. Unfortunately, India's key bowler in the T20I format, Harshal Patel will also miss this tournament due to injury issues. Apart from Bumrah and Patel, Shami has not been included in the side as he is being considered only for Test matches and ODIs as of now.

The World Cup is fast approaching and is only two months away as of today. Teams across the globe are busy preparing for it. With Jasprit Bumrah missing out, India will have to reconsider their plans for the event. Reports from Inside Sports have now surfaced that a source close to BCCI has spilled the beans about Bumrah's injury and it is not a very pleasing one. Jasprit Bumrah has aggravated his injury and he might miss the all-important World Cup. The time left for the World Cup to start might not be enough for Bumrah to regain his full fitness. As of now, Bumrah is one of the finest fast bowlers on the international arena and if he misses out, India will have loads of issues at their disposal.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

