T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka stay alive in tournament; hammer UAE by 79 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: Former winner Sri Lanka are alive in the T20 World Cup 2022 after registering a thumping win in their second match against UAE on Tuesday. The Lankan side hammered UAE by 79 runs in the Simonds Stadium, Geelong in the second match of the day. Starring with the bat, Pathum Nissanka has won the Player of the match for his 74-run knock, which helped the Dasun Shanaka men post 152 runs on board. In the second innings, Chundangapoyil Rizwan UAE were reduced to just 73.

Sri Lanka Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

UAE Playing XI:

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

