T20 World Cup 2022: Sourav Ganguly, Mithali Raj make big statement; predict India's fate in T20 WC

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team is in a hunt for a second T20 World title in Australia. The men in blue are currently in a good position after winning two out of three matches. But along with India and South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are also in the hunt from Group 2. From Group 1, there is another tight contest between New Zealand, England, Australia and Sri Lanka. As we are witnessing nail-biting competition between the sides, former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Mithali Raj have predicted the fate of the Indian team in the tournament.

Speaking to the official broadcaster Star Sports, Raj predicted four semi-finalists of the tournament that is witnessing high voltage action. "My predictions for the semifinalists' spot is India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand," Raj said.

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly also predicted where can India reach in the T20 World Cup. "India only lost one match. India will qualify. Everyone is doing well. India will qualify, I hope. I am hopeful that India will play the finals. Let them qualify, after that, they will play knockouts. That can be anyone's game," Ganguly said during an Annual General Meeting of the Cricket Association of Bengal.



The Indian cricket team currently has 4 points in 3 games. They won the first two matches against Pakistan and Netherlands but lost their match against South Africa. The Proteas lead the Group with 5 points from 3 games, while India is on second. In the other group, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan to stay alive in the race of semis. New Zealand are taking on England in their fourth match and currently lead the points table with 5 points in 3 matches. Australia have 5 points in 4 games and are on second, while Sri Lanka with 4 points are on 3rd. England are on fourth currently with 3 points from 3 games.

