T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar believes Virat Kohli might retire from T20Is after World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, ICC Shoaib Akhtar opens on Virat Kohli.

T20 World Cup 2022: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has found his run-scoring momentum back again after he smashed 276 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 that included a hundred from the batting maestro. Virat Kohli will also be crucial when India flies to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. But before the Indian players depart, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has given his thoughts on Virat Kohli's future in the shortest format of cricket.

Akhtar has said that Virat Kohli might bid adieu to the shortest format of cricket after the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia gets over. "Kohli might just take retirement after the T20 World Cup in Australia. He may do that to extend his longevity in the other formats," Akhtar said while speaking to India.com.

"If I was him I would have looked at the bigger picture and taken a call," the former Pakistani pacer added.

Virat Kohli had earlier stepped down from T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE got over. He took to Social media to announce his decision on 16th September 2021. Virat Kohli has represented India in 104 T20Is and is the first Indian to play in 100 matches in each of the three cricket formats.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) recently announced India's squad for the T20 World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led team is placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage along with Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. Two more teams from round 1 will come in this group. India is all set to lock horns against Pakistan on 23rd October at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The final will be held on 13th November at the MCG.

Latest Cricket News