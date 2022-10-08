T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi makes massive claims about comeback, shares cryptic tweet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shaheen Afridi opens up on his comeback

T20 World Cup 2022: The fans of the Indian cricket team still have nightmares about October 24, 2021, the day when Pakistan outplayed India for the first time in the history of the World Cup. Babar Azam's Pakistan comfortably chased down a tricky total of 157 without losing any wickets. In that particular match, Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief as he dismissed the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will once again take on India in their opening game of the 2022 T20 World Cup and they will want to replicate their heroics once again.

Pakistan currently have loads of problems going around, especially with their batting department. To Pakistan's respite, Shaheen Afridi has made massive progress and is expected to be fully fit before the boys in green take on the men in blue in the blockbuster Indo-Pak clash that will be played on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Shaheen Afridi, who is currently nursing his knee injury has been on the sidelines for over 3 months now. Afridi missed Pakistan's tour to the Netherlands and was also ruled out of the Asia Cup. The speedster was eyeing a World Cup return and it is almost certain that he will take the field against India on October 23, 2022.

Recently, speedster Shaheen Afridi teased his return and shared a cryptic tweet that reads "calm before the storm". The Pakistan speedster was suffering from an ACL knee injury and had to stay in London for a couple of weeks for his rehabilitation process. Now Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has confirmed Shaheen's availability for the World Cup and has said that the pacer will be fully ready before the India game. This certainly comes in as a piece of good news for the Pakistan team and its fans as they have been desperately waiting to see the left-arm pacer in action.

