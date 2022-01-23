T20 World Cup 2022 Scotland Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST, Time Table, Venues and Dates

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES FIle photo of Scotland players.

Scotland became Associate Members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1994 after severing links with the England cricket team two years earlier. Since then, they have played in three Cricket World Cups (1999, 2007 and 2015) and three T20 World Cup (2007, 2009 and 2016).

In the 2022 World Cup, to be played Down Under, Namibia are drafted in Group B of Round 1 qualifiers and will begin their campaign against two-time champions West Indies on October 17.

Oct. 17 – West Indies vs Scotland – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 19 – Scotland vs TBC (qualifier 4) – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 21 – Scotland vs TBC (qualifier 1) – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart