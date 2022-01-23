T20 World Cup 2022 Scotland Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST, Time Table, Venues and Dates

T20 World Cup 2022 Scotland Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST, Time Table, Venues and DatesScotland became Associate Members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1994 after severing links with the England cricket team two years earlier. Since then, they have played in three Cricket World Cups (1999, 2007 and 2015) and three T20 World Cup (2007, 2009 and 2016).
In the 2022 World Cup, to be played Down Under, Namibia are drafted in Group B of Round 1 qualifiers and will begin their campaign against two-time champions West Indies on October 17.
Here's is Scotland's full schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022
- Oct. 17 – West Indies vs Scotland – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
- Oct. 19 – Scotland vs TBC (qualifier 4) – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
- Oct. 21 – Scotland vs TBC (qualifier 1) – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Full Schedule of ICC T20 World Cup 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 - Round 1 qualifiers
Oct. 16 – Sri Lanka vs Namibia – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 16 – Qualifier2 vs Qualifier3 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 17 – West Indies vs Scotland – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 17 – Qualifier1 vs Qualifier4 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 18 – Namibia vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 18 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 19 – Scotland vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 19 – West Indies vs Qualifier1 -1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 20 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 20 – Namibia vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 21 – West Indies vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 21 – Scotland vs Qualifier1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 1 fixtures
Oct. 22 – Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 22 – England vs Afghanistan – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium
Oct. 23 – A1 vs B2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 25 – Australia vs A1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium
Oct. 26 – England vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – England vs Australia – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 29 – New Zealand vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 31 – Australia vs B2 – 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 – 9:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 4 – New Zealand vs B2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 5 – England vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 2 fixtures
Oct. 23 – India vs Pakistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 24 – South Africa vs B1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – 8:30 am – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – India vs A2 – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – Pakistan vs B1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 – 8:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane
Oct. 30 – Pakistan vs A2 – 12:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – India vs South Africa – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Nov. 2 – B1 vs A2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 2 – India vs Bangladesh – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Nov. 6 – South Africa vs A2 – 5:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – India vs B1 – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
T20 World Cup 2022 – Knockouts and Final
Nov 9 – Semifinal 1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Nov 10 – Semifinal 2 – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 13 – Final – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
(All Timings are IST)