T20 World Cup 2022: With 14 days left for the T20 World Cup 2022 to be kicked off in Australia, team India has received a piece of good news. Star pace bowler Mohammed Shami has started to bowl again after recovering from Covid-19. Shami shared the video on his official Instagram handle captioning it as "Safar jari hai".

In the video, the 32-year-old Shami can be seen hitting the stumps. The Indian speedster was named in the squad for the Australia T20I series along with being named as a standby for the T20 World Cup 2022. However, Shami was diagnosed with Covid-19 before the series opener against the Aussies and was ruled out of the series. The pace bowler was rested for the ongoing T20I series in South Africa and returned negative just before the first match against the Proteas had begun.

Shami bowling again is a good sign for India

Mohammed Shami bowling again is a good sign for the Indian team. The men in blue have kept fingers crossed over Jasprit Bumrah's injury as Bumrah can miss the T20 World cup. With doubts over Bumrah, India can rope in Shami in the main squad for the World Cup.

Shami is a lethal bowler and his experience and skills can be very crucial Down Under. In the 2015 ODI World Cup, which was hosted by Australia and New Zealand, Shami was India's second-highest wicket-taker. Behind Umesh Yadav's 18 wickets, Shami had 17 scalps in his name in 7 outings. The Indian speedster was also crucial for the Gujarat Titans in their maiden IPL victory in 2022.

Currently, India is playing a three-match T20I series against South Africa. This is one final series for both teams before the T20 World Cup 2022 gets underway on the 16th of October.

