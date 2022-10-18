Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: Sachin Tendulkar backs India for Pakistan clash, says 'Yes, we have a very good chance'

Legendary India former India player Sachin Tendulkar has backed India to outclass Pakistan in Sunday’s T20 World Cup contest as the two meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). A 2011 World Cup winner, Tendulkar has a rich history of facing Pakistan and predicts India have a balanced side that could see them come away with the points in the group encounter.

“Yes, we have a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance,” Tendulkar said while he spoke to The Telegraph on Monday.

The former India opener thinks India have a good chance of winning the World Cup and beating Pakistan because of the firepower they have at their disposal. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are firing on all cylinders with the former scoring more than 800 runs in T20Is in 2022 while the latter is enjoying his second-best T20I calendar year.

“Yes, of course. My heart is with India and would always want India to win. Not just because I am an Indian, I truly believe we have the firepower to perform well in these conditions.

“I would obviously want India to be the champions but my top four would be India, Pakistan, Australia and England. New Zealand are the dark horse as are South Africa... These are the conditions South Africans get to encounter at home in September-October. They are used to such conditions,” Tendulkar added.

While batting will be a strength for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup, the same can’t be said for the bowling department. India have seen Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar ruled out for the showpiece tournament down under in Australia. Asked about Bumrah’s absence and Shami’s inclusion, Tendulkar added India have a good and capable replacement.

“Not having one of the best fast bowlers will obviously impact the team. Bumrah has always been someone who has been one of the prime players in the XI, a strike bowler, and a standout performer. But the positive thing is that the team has accepted this and moved on... because you can’t get stuck by setbacks. His replacement, Mohammed Shami, is also experienced and capable, someone who has performed well in the past. He can be a worthy replacement and is already proving to be so,” Tendulkar concluded.

India and Pakistan will meet for the 12th time in a T20I contest on Sunday as Rohit Sharma and Co eye revenge after losing in the previous edition and the Asia Cup 2022. A crowd of more than 100,000 is anticipated to attend the clash at the MCG on Sunday.

