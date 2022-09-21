T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma should think about batting at No.3, feels Danish Kaneria

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 25 days left for the T20 World Cup in Australia to begin.

T20 World Cup 2022: The T20 World Cup is quickly approaching and the teams are in process of fine-tuning their teams and combinations ahead of the marquee tournament. The Indian team is also preparing for the fabled World Cup as they are currently playing against the reigning T20 Champions Australia. In the first T20I, the men in blue had to face a defeat as Australia chased down the target of 208 with 4 balls to spare.

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma once again failed to spark as he was dismissed cheaply for 11 runs. The hitman yet again got off to a start but could not convert it to a big score. With two T20Is still to go and the T20 World Cup 2022 also approaching former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has opened up on Rohit Sharma's current run.

Kaneria has said that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma should think about dropping himself from his conventional opening spot. "Rohit Sharma isn't scoring many runs. We saw that during the recent Asia Cup too. He is getting starts but is not able to convert them into big knocks. He should consider dropping himself to the No. 3 spot and Virat Kohli could open. Or, India could ask KL Rahul to bat at No. 3 with Virat and Rohit opening the innings," Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Before the Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma stated that the team has decided to try a few things in the upcoming matches. The Indian skipper added that if they get a chance, they will try different combinations and keep on experimenting.

ALSO READ I Ashes 2023: ECB announces Fixtures, releases 2023 summer schedule

Before the ongoing T20I series against Australia, the 35-year-old Sharma also stressed that the team wants to keep trying what can be achieved with different styles. He said the players should go out and find ways to explore themselves and play the shots that they don't play normally. Rohit has also stated that KL Rahul will open the batting for India in the T20 World Cup while Virat Kohli is India's third opening option. He also claimed that Virat will open in some of the games but he feels the team might not experiment a lot with that position

Latest Cricket News