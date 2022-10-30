Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma set for milestone T20WC appearance, Chris Gayle's tally also in sight

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to make a record 36th International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup appearance as India take on South Africa on Sunday (October 30) at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Rohit, currently playing in his eighth T20 World Cup made his 35th appearance against the Netherlands and joined Tillakaratne Dilshan for most appearances. Rohit is also the fourth-highest scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup and can go past Chris Gayle if he scores 62 runs.

Rohit to Surpass Tillakaratne Dilshan for most appearances

Sunday’s clash at the Optus Stadium will be Rohit’s 36th appearance at the showpiece event with tons of experience in his bag. Rohit was a member of the Indian team in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 where India emerged victorious. Rohit was an integral member of the squad that beat Pakistan in the final. He along with Shakib Al Hasan are the only players to have played in all the T20 World Cups with the latter making his 34th appearance earlier on Sunday against Zimbabwe.

Most Appearances in T20 World Cup History

Player Span Mat Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 2007-2016 35 Rohit Sharma (INDIA) 2007-2022 35 Dwayne Bravo (WI) 2007-2021 34 Shahid Afridi (PAK) 2007-2016 34 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2007-2022 34*

Most Runs tally also in sight

Rohit will also have another big tally in his sight when he takes to the field against South Africa. Currently on 904 T20 World Cup runs, the talisman from Mumbai is fourth in the all-time tally. A big inning could propel him above Chris Gayle, and if equations do go Rohit’s way he could also become the highest scorer in the T20 World Cup.

For that to happen, Rohit has to score 113 runs against South Africa and hope Virat scores less than 28 runs. This would see Rohit leapfrog the likes of Chris Gayle, Mahela Jayawardene , and Virat Kohli. While Jayawardene tops the rankings with 1016 runs in 31 matches, Virat is second on the list with 989 runs. Gayle is third with 965 runs in 33 matches at the marquee event.

Most Runs in T20 World Cup History

If Rohit is successful in scoring five sixes in the match, he will record 500 international sixes with only Chris Gayle scoring more.

