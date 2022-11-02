T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma opens on KL Rahul's performance after win against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul

T20 World Cup 2022: After registering a thumping win against Bangladesh in a crucial Super 12 match, the Indian team has kept one foot in the semis. The men in blue defeated the Bangla Tigers by 5 runs and have 6 points from 4 games. Architecting India's win was KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. While Arshdeep and Hardik contributed with the ball, Rahul and Kohli set the tone with the bat.

Following India's win, captain Rohit Sharma opened up on KL Rahul's performance. "I liked the way how Rahul played today. We know what kind of a player KL is, if he bats the way he can, he puts the team in a different position," Sharma said after the match.

Sharma also opened up on the way Arshdeep Singh has been performing for the team. "When Arshdeep came into the scene, we asked him to do death bowling job for us. With Bumrah not there, someone has to do it for us and take the responsibility for us. For such a young man to come and do it is not easy. But we prepared him for doing that. He has been doing it for the last 9 months," Sharma said on Arshdeep.

India on Wednesday edged past the Bangladesh challenge in a rain-curtailed match. The men in blue held their nerves and won the match by 5 runs. Rahul, who was criticised for not performing consistently and in big matches showed his class in a crucial match, after which Virat Kohli led India's way. India posted 184 in 20 overs.

The match was intervened by rain after 7 overs of chase with Bangladesh well ahead of India at 66/0. However, after the rain break, India started to scalp wickets with some brilliant fielding performances. India are on the second spot of the points table and have one foot inside the semifinals.

Latest Cricket News