T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. train at WACA, start preparations for global tournament | WATCH

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma-led team India on October 6, 2022, boarded their flight for Australia to participate in the all-important T20 World Cup. In the presence of shutterbugs and fans, the members of the Indian team, dressed in their iconic blazers interacted with the fans and had a small celebration before they departed for the multi-nation cricketing event. Riding high on their recent success against teams like South Africa and Australia, the Indian team as of now will feel extremely confident about the upcoming challenges.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team looks like a formidable side on paper and they are being touted as one of the favorites of the tournament. As far as India's batting is concerned, the return of Virat Kohli the batsman has made the Indian batting look like one of the best in the world. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma too have found some form and they are expected to go big in the upcoming tournament.

The resurgence of Dinesh Karthik the finisher adds more prowess to the Indian batting lineup and he ensures that India bats deep. As far as bowling is concerned, the Indian team has been facing loads of criticism from all corners of the cricketing fraternity. The absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja makes matters worse for the Indian team and they are in dire need of someone who can step up and take more responsibility.

Earlier today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of the Indian cricket team which features the superstars getting their preparations in place ahead of the all-important event. Soham Desai, India's strength and conditioning coach gave an overview of how the Indian cricket team intends to prepare for the all-important World Cup that starts on October 16, 2022. India will play their opening game of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

