T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. reach Melbourne ahead of India-Pakistan clash | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Team India in Melbourne

Highlights India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23, 2022

The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Rohit Sharma is leading team India for the first time in ICC events

T20 World Cup 2022: With the high-octane qualifiers underway, the stage is set for the mother of clashes, India vs Pakistan. This match will be played on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). There certainly is an element of rain threat looming over the match, but as of now, both the teams have their preparations in place and they will look to bring their best to the table when they lock horns against each other.

Team India, ahead of their first match against arch-rivals against Pakistan have reached Melbourne and will start with their practice sessions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now shared a video on their Twitter and Instagram handles that showcases the Indian team landing in Melbourne. Stalwarts like Virat Kohli clicked a few pictures with the fans, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh signed autographs and interacted with the fans while leaving the airport.

The last time when both teams clashed, Babar Azam's Pakistan got the better of Virat Kohli's team India. Pakistan defeated team India by a margin of 10 wickets which dampened their spirits and derailed their campaign completely. This time around, the Indian cricket team will be wary of the Pakistan challenge and will prepare themselves accordingly for the competition.

ALSO READ| Rohit Sharma's team India all set for Bangladesh tour

The Indian team flew out to Australia on October 6, 2022, and played two unofficial warm-up games against Western Australia. They then moved on to the World Cup warm-up matches. In the first warm-up match, India defeated Australia by a margin of six runs, and their second match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

ALSO READ | Australia name injury replacement, is this Steve Smith's end in T20Is?

Latest Cricket News