T20 World Cup 2022: Team India brace themselves for Bangladesh challenge, reach Adelaide | WATCH VIDEO

T20 World Cup 2022: The ongoing World Cup that is being played in Australia has been witness to a lot of twists and turns. This has been the case for both groups. With the tournament heading to the business end, the scenario of the qualifications for the semi-final stage remains unclear. India lost to South Africa on October 30, 2022, and this has dented their hopes to qualify for the top 2 spots in their group. Both India and South Africa were enjoying an undefeated streak so far, but after their clash, things have changed for team India.

The South African pace battery was at their utter best against India. The match that was contested at the Optus Stadium was witness to a great contest between the bat and the ball. Rohit Sharma shocked everybody with his decision to bat first and this certainly went against the team. The Indian batting order faced a tough time against the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje. The Indian fielding also was pretty mediocre and lackluster as they dropped catches and run out opportunities. This loss hasn't come at a very appropriate time and has deferred India's hopes to qualify for the semi-finals in the World Cup.

Ahead of their clash against Bangladesh, team India has now reached Adelaide and they will want to prepare for the upcoming clash. Former India skipper Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with the caption "Touchdown Adelaide".

There is an element of rain forecast for the next match and if the match gets abandoned, it will be a huge dent to India and their hopes of qualifying for the next round. Pakistan's hopes too are pinned on India and they desperately want Rohit Sharma and co. to win all their matches. Babar Azam's men will have to win all their remaining matches but as of now, they are heavily relying on the Indian team to qualify for the next round.

