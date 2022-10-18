T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and co. brace themselves ahead of Kiwi challenge | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India face New Zealand in the warm-up game

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma-led team India are currently stationed in Australia and are preparing themselves for the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash that is to be played on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India in their first warm-up match played against Aaron Finch's Australian team on October 17, 2022, and defeated them by a margin of 6 runs. Team India will now take on Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the Gabba on October 18, 2022.

Much to India's respite, their top-order batsman KL Rahul showed some kind of promise at the top, but as far as Rohit Sharma is considered, he still needs to find his groove and contribute to the team's cause. Rohit Sharma surprised cricketing experts around the globe as he gave Mohammed Shami only one over in the entire match. Shami bowled a brilliant final over and scalped three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the World Cup and as of now, the onus of leading India's bowling attack falls on speedster Mohammed Shami.

As far as Kane Williamson and his troops are considered, they will want to dominate India straightaway. Surprisingly, New Zealand are not being counted as favourites, and Williamson is hardly bothered by this. They have the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee at their disposal and if they can bring their best to the table, it will certainly do a world of good to the Kiwis. New Zealand were the finalist at the previous edition of the T20 World Cup but owing to their loss against Pakistan in the tri-series final might have dampened their spirits a bit.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

