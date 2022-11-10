T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit & co. unchanged as England rope in two forced changes, ADVANTAGE INDIA?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India face England

T20 World Cup 2022: India face England in the semifinal clash in the T20 World Cup 2022. Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl in the all-important clash. Notably, India have gone unchanged as Rohit Sharma preferred to go with Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik. There was no change in the spin department too as India went with the pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. However, there were some forced changes on the English side.

In the England team, Jos Buttler had to make two forced changes due to injury. Former No.1 T20I batter Dawid Malan has faced a groin injury while pace merchant Mark Wood misses out due to stifness. Replacing them on the side are Phil Salt and Chris Jordan. Salt is a specialist hitter and is a like-to-like replacement for the Southpaw batter. But he has not featured in any game of the ongoing World Cup and neither has Jordan. Salt has played 12 matches for the three lions and last played a T20I game on 2nd October against Pakistan. Jordan is a death overs specialist and has played 83 matches for his country. However, his last T20I game came on 12th October after a 2-month absence.

"We will bowl first. There is going to be a great atmosphere here. Dimensions are different, we will have to adapt to them. We have two changes. Malan and Wood are out with injuries. Phil Salt and Chris Jordan come in. Looks like a good surface. Hope it stays well the whole game," Buttler said at the time of the toss.

"We would have batted first. We've played some decent cricket, another opportunity for us to play the same way we have played all tournament. Important to hold your nerve and take the game till the end. We've played these guys a fair bit in the last few years and know what strengths-weaknesses they have. Important to stay calm and do what we want to do. The injury was a scare but I'm fine now. With the kind of talent we have, it was a tough one to pick the XI. But the same team for us," Sharma said at the time of the flip of the coin

