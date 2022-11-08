T20 World Cup 2022: Ricky Ponting names Pakistan's X-factor that can help them win T20 WC title

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ricky Ponting names key player for Pakistan

PAK vs NZ: The Pakistan cricket team is all set to square it off against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Boys in Green have had a roller-coaster campaign in the World Cup and qualified for the semis by the slightest of the margins. Babar Azam and co. will now have to produce a remarkable performance if they have to down Kane Williamson's New Zealand on 9th November.

Referring to Pakistan's knockout games, former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting stated that fast bowler Shaheen Afridi will be a vital cog if Pakistan have to lift the T20 World title. "He might say that he's not back to 100 per cent just yet, but from what I've seen it looks like he's going along beautifully and he now holds the key for Pakistan progressing in the tournament," Ponting said.

Image Source : GETTYShaheen Afridi celebrating after a wicket

Shaheen was out of action when he sustained a knee injury in July and made a return to the side in the World Cup. There were questions about his fitness and his ability to bowl over 145 kmph in the tournament but Ponting believes even if he is 90% fit, he can be impactful. And as I said, even if he's not at 100 per cent, if he's operating at 90 per cent, he's still going to have more of an impact on games than most because of how good he is. So look, he might have had a few worries in the back of his own mind and the Pakistan hierarchy and coaching group might have had a few worries in their mind, but not anymore.

The 2003 and 2007 World Cup-winning captain further stated that Afridi's return to form is like Virat's comeback. It's almost a bit like the India scenario with Virat (Kohli) coming into this tournament. Sometimes you just have to stick with them and pick them and let them go because champion players will find a way to get the job done. And as the tournament's gone on he (Afridi) has gotten better and better and hopefully the best is still to come.

