T20 World Cup 2022: Ravi Shastri looks at Bumrah's absence as an opportunity | READ

T20 World Cup 2022: It has been a matter of double trouble for team India as they have embarked on their World Cup journey without the presence of their two marquee players, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. India have already roped in Axar Patel as Jadeja's replacement and he has fared extremely well so far. As far as Jasprit Bumrah's scenario is concerned, team India haven't been able to spot a replacement but they will have to hurry as the tournament is only 9 days away.

Recently, India's bowling department, especially death bowling has been facing a lot of criticism. Dismal performances from the bowling unit resulted in India crashing out of the Asia Cup at a crucial stage. Come to South Africa and Australia series, matters worsened even more for India. As of now, the Indian contingency has traveled to Australia and are still in search of their spearhead. Mohammad Shami's fitness remains doubtful and Deepak Chahar is busy playing ODIs against South Africa. Now former India coach Ravi Shastri has opened up on the same and has said that the Indian team will certainly miss Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja but they need to cope with it.

Shastri further added:

Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there, it hampers the side, but it's an opportunity to unearth a new champion. Bumrah's injury is unfortunate. There's so much cricket being played, and people get injured. He is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else. There is nothing you can do with injury. I think we have got enough strength and we have a good team. If you make it to the semi-finals, it could be anyone's tournament. So, the endeavor would be to start well, get to the semis, and then you have got enough strength to probably win the (World) Cup.

India will start their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

