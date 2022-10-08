T20 World Cup 2022: Ramiz Raja spills important update on Shaheen Afridi's injury | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ramiz Raja gives massive update on Shaheen Afridi

Highlights Shaheen Afridi is ACL knee injury

Shaheen Afridi has been included in Pakistan's T20I squad

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against India on October 23, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam-led Pakistan team is currently busy with a tri-series tournament that features New Zealand and Bangladesh. With the T20 World Cup just 8 days away, Pakistan have plenty of soul-searching to do, especially regarding their middle-order batting. To Pakistan's respite, Mohammad Rizwan looks in ominous touch, and Babar Azam too in some great form. But as far as the middle order is concerned, Pakistan will want to tick as many boxes as possible before they head into the global event.

For a long time now, pacer Shaheen Afridi's knee injury has been a cause of concern for the Pakistan cricket team. The spearhead who last played a Test match against Sri Lanka in July has been away from international cricket for over 3 months now. The left-arm pacer accompanied his team to the Netherlands and the Asia Cup, but could not play for his country as he was still nursing his knee injury. A few days back, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi dished out heavy criticism for the Pakistan Cricket Board and alleged that Shaheen paid for his treatment and his accommodation in London on his road to recovery. The PCB never acknowledged Shahid Afridi's allegations and maintained a deadly silence on this issue.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson's New Zealand face major setback ahead of marquee event

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja in a statement said

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri looks at Bumrah's absence as an opportunity

Pakistan will face India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, 2022, in their opening game of the T20 World Cup.

Latest Cricket News