T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam trains alone at Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of PAK vs NZ semis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam trains alone at MCG

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan team, the boys in green, led by their skipper Babar Azam would like to believe that they got out of a corner. Owing to their astonishing loss against a relatively weaker Zimbabwe team, the Pakistan team's hope of advancing to the next round was done & dusted, but as of now, they need to thank South Africa. The Proteas led by Temba Bavuma did what they do best, choke, that too at the business end of the tournament. As the Proteas faltered, it opened the gates for Pakistan and enabled them to progress into the next stage.

Irrespective of their qualification, the Pakistan cricket team hasn't been able to play and deliver as per their potential. They are unpredictable and this is certainly a factor that serves them well and goes in their favour. The Kiwis will be wary of this, but they will back themselves and try and express themselves when they take on Pakistan. Pakistan's biggest problem lies with their opening slot as of now. Their skipper Babar Azam has been underperforming for sometime but it is Mohammad Rizwan's bad run that has rubbed salt into their wounds. No doubt about the fact that Babar is a prolific batsman and can change the course of a match with his bat, but as of now he is struggling. Ahead of their clash against the Kiwis, Babar Azam was spotted training at the SCG alone (Sydney Cricket Ground).

WATCH VIDEO

ALSO READ | Shoaib Malik hints at living away from Sania Mirza, is divorce on cards?

It was an optional practice session for the Pakistan Cricket team and most of them opted to rest and rejuvenate themselves, but Babar Azam took a different route. The Pakistan skipper focused on getting his basics & preparations right, just before their encounter with the Kiwis. He has been under severe criticism lately and he is certainly wary of that. The stakes are a lot higher now and one wrong move or decision can send Pakistan home and put a full stop to their dreams. They were stellar in the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates in 2021 but somehow crashed against Australia in the semi-finals. With the fabled T20 World Cup trophy just two steps away, Babar will certainly want to step up and dominate the big stage.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli smacks it in nets ahead of IND vs ENG semis

Latest Cricket News