T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan open account after beating Netherlands; secure first ever T20I win in Australia

T20 World Cup 2022: The Pakistan cricket team on Sunday opened its account in the ongoing T20 World Cup after registering their first win against the Netherlands by 6 wickets. The Babar Azam-led side had earlier lost both of their Super 12 matches. Surprisingly, this win has given Pakistan their first-ever win in T20Is in Australia.

Having lost their first two matches, Pakistan was under some pressure and are staring at an exit from the World Cup. Bowling first, Pakistan got off to a good start as Shaheen Afridi got his first wicket of the tournament in the form of opener Stephan Myburgh. The boys in green kept hold of the match and kept striking on regular intervals as the Perth surface aided disciplined bowling from the bowlers. In the end, the Netherlands finished at just 91/9 in 20 overs.

Coming out into the chase, Pakistan managed to chase the target inside 14 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Pakistan have secured their first win in the T20 World Cup 2022 and are in the 5th spot of the points table. They still are far away from qualifying for the semis and will need lots of luck to go their way. Also, this is Pakistan's first-ever win in Australia in a T20I. The boys in green next face South Africa on November 3.

Pakistan's Palying XI:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands Playing XI:

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

