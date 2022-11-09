T20 World Cup 2022, PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam's Pakistan might edge over Kane Williamson & co. | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first sem-final

T20 World Cup 2022, PAK vs NZ: The Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9, 2022, will be a witness to what promises to be one crackerjack of a contest. The Kiwis are set to take on Pakistan and they certainly will look to outplay each other for the World Cup final that is scheduled to be played on November 13, 2022, at the mighty MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground). New Zealand have made it a habit to qualify for the knockout stages of ICC (International Cricket Council) events, but Pakistan? where did they come from? they were down and out after losing to Zimbabwe, but they need to thank South Africa.

Interestingly, both New Zealand and Pakistan had qualified for the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup which was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and were beaten by the same opposition, Aaron Finch's Australia. Pakistan were ousted by the Aussies in the semi-finals and then they went on to defeat Kane Williamson's Kiwis in the finals to win the fabled trophy.

As far as the knockouts of the World Cups (ODI & T20I) are concerned, the Kiwis always seem to be there. This is their 6th semi-final appearance in a row and this time around they will want to cross the finishing line and get their hands on the prize. This is also not the first time that New Zealand are facing Pakistan in the semi-finals of an ICC event. Before this, they have clashed with each other in 5 knockout matches, and interestingly Pakistan have won three of them.

Image Source : INDIA TVAnalysis of PAK vs NZ in ICC knockouts

Babar Azam's Pakistan, as unpredictable as they are would believe that they just gout of a dark corner. They were in sheer disbelief when Zimbabwe inflicted a heartbreak upon them, but little did they know that South Africa was planning to hand them over a lifeline. They are alive and they have yet another shot at the title. The boys in green last won a T20 World Cup in the year 2009 under the leadership of Younis Khan and no other Pakistan skipper has been able to replicate that. Babar Azam will want to change that and also his current form. The Pakistan team is heavily relying on him and it is almost time for him to deliver and help his team board the flight to Melbourne.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

