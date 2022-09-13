T20 World Cup 2022: One stop for all squads announced so far

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES T20 World Cup trophy on display

T20 World Cup 2022: The clock is constantly ticking as we move close to the much-anticipated T20I World Cup. The World T20I will be played in Australia later this year. International teams have started to gear up for this mega event and will ensure that they leave no stone unturned to win the tournament. But before the main event starts, 8 teams will have to play the qualifier and only the final four will join the rest in the main event. As of now, five teams have announced their T20i squad. The Aussies who are the host of the World T20I were the first ones to announce their squad for the marquee event. Following the footsteps of Australia, teams like England, South Africa, India, and the Netherlands too have announced their squad that will compete to clinch World Cup glory.

Netherlands T20 World Cup Squad: Scott Edwards (c, wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Australia T20 World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

South Africa T20 World Cup Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

England T20 World Cup Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

Latest Cricket News