T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli accused of unfair play by Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Nurul Islam | WATCH VIDEO

T20 World Cup 2022: India are alive and kicking in the ongoing championship. India's fate looked bleak after their loss against Temba Bavuma's South Africa, but they all their critics in style as they clinched a thriller against Shakib's Bangladesh on November 2, 2022, at the legendary Adelaide Oval. Before this match, both Bangladesh and India were tied on the same points, but after this clash, the men in blue have inched ahead of their neighbors and have managed to keep themselves in contention.

Rohit Sharma and his troops managed to win the match by 5 runs in a match that was intervened by the Rain Gods. Banking on the heroics of vice-captain KL Rahul and former India captain, India posted a decent total of 184 at the loss of 6 wickets by the end of their 20 overs. When Litton Das opened the proceedings for Bangladesh, he looked in a different mood altogether as he kept on smashing the Indian bowlers for fun. He certainly threatened India's chances, but things went downhill for Bangladesh after he departed.

Interestingly, Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan has now opened on the loss and has alleged India's superstar Virat Kohli of faking a throw while his team was batting. Nurul also expressed his displeasure with the umpires as they did not take the matter into account. The situation that went unnoticed took place in the seventh over when Kohli can be seen relaying a throw from speedster Arshdeep Singh who was stationed at the deep. Interestingly umpires, Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown never spotted it. The law that pertains to cricketing section 41.5 prohibits any "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter", and if anything similar to this happens on the field, the umpires declare it as a dead ball.

