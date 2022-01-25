T20 World Cup 2022 New Zealand Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST, Time Table, Venues and Dates 

T20 World Cup 2022 New Zealand Full Schedule, Match Timings in IST, Time Table, Venues and DatesNew Zealand will take on the defending champions Australia in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. After the first match on October 22, New Zealand will play against Afghanistan on October 26. New Zealand will then face England, winner of Group A and then Group B's winner on November 1, October 29 and November 4 respectively.
Here is New Zealand's full schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022
- Oct. 22 - New Zealand vs Australia - 12:30 pm - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
- Oct. 26 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan - 1:30 pm - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
- Oct. 29 - New Zealand vs A1 - 1:30 pm - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
- Nov. 01 - England vs New Zealand - 1:30 pm - The Gabba, Brisbane
- Nov. 04 - New Zealand vs B2 - 9:30 am - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Full Schedule of ICC T20 World Cup 2022
T20 World Cup 2022 - Round 1 qualifiers
Oct. 16 – Sri Lanka vs Namibia – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 16 – Qualifier2 vs Qualifier3 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 17 – West Indies vs Scotland – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 17 – Qualifier1 vs Qualifier4 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 18 – Namibia vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 18 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 19 – Scotland vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 19 – West Indies vs Qualifier1 -1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 20 – Sri Lanka vs Qualifier3 – 9:30 am – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 20 – Namibia vs Qualifier2 – 1:30 pm – Kardinia Park, Geelong
Oct. 21 – West Indies vs Qualifier4 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 21 – Scotland vs Qualifier1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 1 fixtures
Oct. 22 – Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 22 – England vs Afghanistan – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium
Oct. 23 – A1 vs B2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 25 – Australia vs A1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium
Oct. 26 – England vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 – 9:30 am – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 28 – England vs Australia – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 29 – New Zealand vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 31 – Australia vs B2 – 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 – 9:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30 pm – The Gabba, Brisbane
Nov. 4 – New Zealand vs B2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 5 – England vs A1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
T20 World Cup 2022 – Super 12: Group 2 fixtures
Oct. 23 – India vs Pakistan – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
Oct. 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 – 9:30 am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 24 – South Africa vs B1 – 1:30 pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Oct. 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – 8:30 am – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – India vs A2 – 12:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Oct. 27 – Pakistan vs B1 – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 – 8:30 am – The Gabba, Brisbane
Oct. 30 – Pakistan vs A2 – 12:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Oct. 30 – India vs South Africa – 4:30 pm – Perth Stadium, Perth
Nov. 2 – B1 vs A2 – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 2 – India vs Bangladesh – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Nov. 6 – South Africa vs A2 – 5:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 9:30 am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov. 6 – India vs B1 – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
T20 World Cup 2022 – Knockouts and Final
Nov 9 – Semifinal 1 – 1:30 pm – SCG, Sydney
Nov 10 – Semifinal 2 – 1:30 pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Nov 13 – Final – 1:30 pm – MCG, Melbourne
(All Timings are IST)