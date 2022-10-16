T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands deny UAE a dream start; win nail-biter by 3 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Netherlands beat UAE by 3 wickets

T20 World Cup 2022: The first day of the T20 World Cup 2022 offered some mouth-watering contests as Namibia first stunned the Sri Lankan side, and now the Netherlands have emerged victorious in a nail-biter against UAE. The Dutch side denied the UAE team of a dream start as they defeated them by 3 wickets. Scott Edwards' Netherlands was in trouble in the chase as UAE staged a comeback. However, the Dutch skipper himself helped the team cross the line in the nail-biting final over.

The match was a low-score affair and it went down the wire. UAE won the toss and decided to bat first. Chundangapoyil Rizwan's UAE started steadily but lost opener Chirag Suri in the seventh over. The Dutch kept things under check, while Muhammad Waseem played the anchor role with 41 runs off 47 balls. UAE lost wickets at the end and were restricted to 111 in 20 overs.

In the second innings, the Netherlands did not get a good start either as they lost Vikramjit Singh in the second over. At the halfway mark, Netherlands looked in control with 7 wickets in hand but UAE bowlers injected life into the contest and brought their team right back into the match. Junaid Siddique scalped two wickets in an over and three in total, which brought the match to balance. However, in the end, Scott Edwards helped the Dutch cross the line in the final over as they won by 3 wickets.

With this win, the Netherlands are now levelled with Namibia in Group A of the first round stage. Earlier in the day, Namibia staged an upset when they defeated the Lankan side by 55 runs to take their net run rate to +2.750.

