T20 World Cup 2022: Former Indian cricketer and Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar has made a statement on the tournament opener between Sri Lanka and Namibia. Gerhard Erasmus's Namibia on Sunday stunned the former T20 World Cup winner Sri Lanka by 55 runs and started with a bang. Jan Frylinck starred for Namibia as he displayed a brilliant all-around show in the match.

After the match, Sachin Tendulkar appreciated the Namibian side and made a big statement about them. "Namibia has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna!," Sachin wrote on his Twitter after the match.

The Namibian side defeated Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Simonds Stadium, Geelong. After the match, the Nambian players were in tears of joy. They are placed in Group A of the tournament and have started on a high note. In the match, Namibia was asked to bat first. The Erasmus side was in a spot of bother when it lost three wickets inside the powerplay and were pushed into deeper trouble when the score read 93/6 after 14.2 overs.

However, Jan Frylinck and J J Smit turned the tables with their 70-run stand to post a competitive total of 163. In the bowling, Nambia kept taking wickets at regular intervals and bowled them out for 108. Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ben Shikongo and Bernard Scholtz scalped two wickets each for Namibia.

Namibia will next face the Netherlands on October 18 followed by their final game of the first round against UAE on October 20. In the previous edition too, Namibia were brilliant as they made it into the Super 12.

Namibia's squad for the 2022 World Cup:

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

