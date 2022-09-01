T20 World Cup 2022: Mumbai Indians player registers yet another high | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tim David and his meteoric rise

Highlights Tim David made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the year 2021

David represented Mumbai Indians in the 2022 edition of the IPL

Tim David will be a part of the Australian team that will tour India next month

T20 World Cup 2022: The Australian team earlier on September 1, 2022, Wednesday have announced their 15-member squad who will defend their title at the grandest stage of them all. This time around they have raised many eyebrows with the inclusion of one youngster who happens to be the only change in their squad as compared to last year's T20I World Cup squad. Tim David, who earlier used to play for Singapore will now be an ensemble part of the Aaron Finch-led Australian cricket team when they start their title defense later in October. David will also be a part of the Australian team that will tour India by the end of September and the start of October. The 26-year-old cricketer has the credit of playing franchise cricket all over the globe and has marked his presence in the Indian Premier League too.

David was born in 1996 in Singapore and as of today, he is known as one of the busiest cricketers on the international forum. He is constantly on the run and keeps on playing franchise cricket in different parts of the globe. David ideally is an all-rounder who is pretty much decent with the ball too. He has a fair amount of experience in the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, County T-20 Blast, and The Hundred and Big Bash League.

ALSO READ | Australia announces World Cup squad for title defense, include star player from Singapore

Debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore

David appeared in the IPL for the first time in the year 2021. He certainly has a short career but has left no stone unturned to make a mark for himself. He played just one match in his debut season for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and scored 1 run from 3 balls. But this time around, Tim David was picked by Mumbai Indians and he played a total of 8 matches. Mumbai Indians reserved Tim's services for a whopping amount of IN 8.5cr.

Tim David's IPL career

The Mumbai Indians setup was extremely confident about David's prowess as a batter as they reserved his services in the IPL mega auction this year. Royal Challengers Bangalore released Tim ahead of the 2022 season. Tim faced a total of 86 balls and with a strike rate of 216 and an average of 37.20, David scored a total of 186 runs.

Tim David's international career

The newly inducted Australian allrounder has played a total of 14 T20I matches and has a healthy average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 158. He has scored 558 runs with 4 half-centuries. He has the best score of 92*. Apart from it, Tim David has also clinched 5 wickets.

Australia T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Latest Cricket News