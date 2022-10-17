T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami bowls breathtaking final over to take India across line

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mohammed Shami helps India win warm-up game.

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is back with a bang! The right-arm speedster produced a breathtaking final over to take India across the line in their first warm-up match against Australia. Shami, who played his first game after recovering from Covid-19 scalped three wickets in the 20th over where Australia required 11 runs to win. In the end, India won by 6 runs.

The tale of the final over!

The stage was set for a thrilling final over. Arshdeep Singh bowled a brilliant 19th over where he gave just 5 runs and took a wicket, while Virat Kohli produced a brilliant runout. Shami had not bowled a single over in the match and it came as a surprise to watch him rolling his sleeves for the final over with 11 to defend. Not many expected that Shami will be at his best in the over but he had some other plans.

Ball1: The first ball was a low full toss which went towards long-on and the Aussie batters took two runs.

Ball 2: The next ball was a better-executed yorker but Cummins flicked towards the midwicket and took another two runs.

Ball 3: With 7 required off 4, it could have gone either way. Mohammed Shami ran to bowl the next one and this time he bowled a fuller ball. Cummins slogged the ball towards long-on and it could have gone well over the boundary had former skipper Virat Kohli not do an extra-ordinary. Kohli timed his jump to perfection and took a blinder one-handed catch to dismiss Cummins.

Ball 4: Ashton Agar missed a short ball from Shami and decided to run. The bowler collected the ball from the wicket-keeper and broke the stumps at his end as Agar was caught short on the crease.

But what followed was signs of Best of Mohammed Shami ahead of the World Cup matches.

Ball 5: With 7 required off 2, Australia was under pressure. Shami ran to bowl the fifth ball and delivered a perfect off-stump yorker to destroy the stumps and send back Josh Inglis. India got the team hat trick.

Ball 6: The match looked in the pocket. But the 32-year-old bowler made a statement. He implemented yet another perfect yorker to damage the off-stump and helped India emerge victorious. This time Kane Richardson fell prey to Shami.

India defeated Australia in their first warm-up game in Brisbane. They will next face New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue in their final warm-up game

Latest Cricket News