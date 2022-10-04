Follow us on Image Source : GETTY T20 World Cup 2022: Mitchell Marsh laments Australia's WC credentials, says 'It shows how good we are'

Highlights Cameroon Green recently was seen in great touch against India

Australia will face West Indies in two-match T20I series

Mitchell Marsh is recovering from an ankle injury

Australia ace player Mitchell Marsh has highlighted the importance of Cameroon Green in the team while also underlining the credentials of the team ahead of the T20 World Cup in their homeland. Green who has been in sparkling form for the national team is tipped to be a permanent feature in the Aussie side despite him not being part of the T20 World Cup squad.

"To have someone like him not in your team, it shows how good we are. We're the defending world champions for a reason," Marsh said on Tuesday while speaking to cricket.com.au.

Image Source : GETTYCameroon Green

Marsh further spoke on Green's availability and how he will be one to watch out for as he considers him a super talent.

"People from the outside might be surprised but no one's surprised (internally). He's a super talent. He was given a role to go out and be really aggressive," said Marsh.

"Most importantly for me, it's the unselfishness – he's got incredible skill, but for a young guy who hasn't got a cemented spot in that team to play fearless cricket, that shows more about him than his actual skill.

Marsh also spoke about his ankle as he recovers from an ankle injury. Marsh was an important member of the Aussie side that won the T20 World Cup in 2021. He was adjourned "Player of the Match' in the final of the T20 World Cup.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "The ankle over the last 10 days has come along really well. I'm back running, doing everything so I'm looking forward to getting stuck in," the star cricketer added.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Latest Cricket News