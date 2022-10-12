Wednesday, October 12, 2022
     
T20 World Cup 2022: Marco Jansen replaces Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa World Cup squad

T20 World Cup 2022: Marco Jansen has replaced injured Dwaine Pretorius in the South Africa squad after he suffered a fracture on his right hand

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2022 13:22 IST
T20 World Cup 2022
Highlights

  • Marco Jansen can provide cover to both batting and bowling
  • Dwaine Pretorius was injured in the India series
  • South Africa will face India and Pakistan in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2022

South Africa have Marco Jansen as a replacement for injured Dwaine Pretorius who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a fracture. Jansen who will now board the flight will be a like-to-like replacement and provides all the necessary elements to the arsenal. 

Pretorious, who has played an important role with both bat and ball for South Africa in recent years, will miss out on playing in the T20 World Cup after fracturing his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.  

Marco Jansen has been announced as the replacement in the 15-player squad that will travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup who was initially named in the reserves.

Meanwhile, Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

 

