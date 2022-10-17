T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and How to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 on TV, online

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ireland face Zimbabwe in second match of day 2

T20 World Cup 2022: The first round of the T20 World Cup has begun and the teams are presenting their challenge to book a spot in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. After a brilliant opening day, day 2 also displays two league games. West Indies and Scotland play the first match of the day while Ireland and Zimbabwe will lock horns against each other in the second match of the day. Ahead of the second clash, here are all the details of the Ireland vs Zimbabwe match including live streaming.

Here are all details about Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1:

When will Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 match in T20 World Cup be played?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 17th.

What is the venue for the Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 match in T20 World Cup?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

At what time will the Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 match in the T20 World Cup match start?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 T20 World Cup match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe's Round 1 match in the T20 World Cup match?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Squad

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

