T20 World Cup 2022: Kane Williamson & Babar Azam all set to fight it out to qualify for all-important finals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New Zealand vs Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand, the perfect synonym for ICC events knockout stage. Over a period of time, they have made it a habit to qualify for the semi-finals. The Kiwis were never touted as one of the favourites of the tournament, but they have certainly risen to the occasion and have proved the worth of their team. They had qualified for the all-important final that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year, but they faltered against the Aussies. On the other hand, there is Pakistan, who came out of nowhere and now are challenging the Kiwis.

Pakistan, very early on in the tournament were done and dusted against a relatively weaker Zimbabwe, but now they have registered a brilliant comeback, they certainly need to thank the Netherlands for the same who ousted South Africa from the tournament. They are alive and they certainly look to challenge New Zealand for a spot in the all-important finals. Pakistan's problem as of now lies with their opening slot as their star players Babar & Rizwan have failed to fire. Former Australia player and now the mentor of the Pakistan team Matthew Hayden has backed Babar Azam and has said that there is something special on the cards. Pakistan have their hopes highly pinned on Shaheen Afridi and they will hope that he delivers on the big stage.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma's India might win against England if they lose 'TOSS'

On the other hand, there is Kane Williamson's New Zealand, calm & composed, like they always have been. Much ahead of the tournament Williamson spoke about how he was not at all bothered about not having the favourites tag. He looked in some ominous touch against Ireland and he will certainly look forward to this competition and try to step up. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the conditions are bound to favour Ish Sodhi & Mitchell Santner. With the World Cup up for grabs, both teams will put their best foot forward and outplay each other.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

Latest Cricket News