T20 World Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah pens down an emotional tweet, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jasprit Bumrah in action

Highlights Both Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out of the World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India haven't announced a replacement for Bumrah yet

Mohd. Siraj has been named Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the ongoing series against South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022: Just ahead of the World Cup, Rohit Sharma and co. have faced a major setback. Amidst all clouds of doubts looming over the Indian team's death bowling department, the men in blue will now have to board that flight to Australia without Jasprit Bumrah. As the conundrum around Bumrah's fitness kept growing, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Rahul Dravid remained hopeful about his situation. On October 3, 2022, the BCCI announced that the speedster had been ruled out of the multi-nation cricketing event.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up his back injury while the Indian team was stationed in England for 3 match T20I and 3 match ODI series. The Indian speedster could only play two ODI matches before he picked up a niggle. The BCCI's prime focus was to get Bumrah ready for the all-important World Cup. After the England series, Jasprit Bumrah missed out on the West Indies tour, the Zimbabwe tour, and the Asia Cup.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya shares heartfelt tweet for Jasprit Bumrah, asks pacer to comeback stronger

After 3 months, Bumrah took the field for India on September 23, 2022, against Australia in the second T20I of the series. With defeat at a touching distance, the Indian contingency had no other option but to get Bumrah back in the mix of things. Come the third T20I, the Indian pacer looked far from his best and he ended up conceding 50 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Bumrah's compatriot Hardik Pandya, in the past had been very vocal about the pacer's condition and said that he deserves some time to recover. Now Bumrah has penned down an emotional tweet that reads, "I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care, and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia".

ALSO READ | West Indies axe this pivotal player from their squad, Shamarh Brooks roped in

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Latest Cricket News