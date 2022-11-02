T20 World Cup 2022: Is Pakistan Cricket Board blaming Fakhar Zaman for knee injury?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Is PCB blaming Fakhar for getting injured?

T20 World Cup 2022: As of now, things aren't certainly going in Pakistan's favour. The boys in green are caught in turmoil as their berth for the semis looks in danger. Out of their 3 matches, Pakistan have only won a single match and now they need to win the remaining of their two matches if they want to qualify for the next stage, the all-important semi-finals. They are also heavily dependent upon team India and the results of their matches. Amidst of everything happening, they have faced a setback and as of now, it is all blame games.

The conjecture looms around Fakhar Zaman and his knee injury. The left-handed dasher was drafted into the Pakistan side at the very last moment after Pakistan lost consecutive matches to Netherlands and arch-rivals India. As bleak as their batting looks right now, the Pakistan team management was forced to include Zaman in their playing eleven but looks like he never recovered and was hurried into the side. Now the Pakistan medical staff has reacted to it and has said that Fakhar knew what was he in for and the risks associated with it.

Head of Pakistan's medical staff Najeebullah Soomro said:

Fakhar was aware of the risks of the comeback. We always take risks, sometimes they pay off, and sometimes they don't and this is one of those scenarios. The medical fitness aspect is always there but again you have different performance metrics in place. We have seen him improve but yes he certainly knew the effects of his comeback. The medical staff has worked very hard with him day in and day out and we have backed him. From a medical point of view, we believe that we can get him up and running as soon as possible.

Pakistan still have two more matches to play, one against South Africa and the other one against the Netherlands. The boys in green need to win both their remaining matches if they want to give themselves a chance to qualify.

